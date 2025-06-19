Fadnavis orders scrapping TP scheme in Charholi

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials to cancel the controversial Charholi Town Planning (TP) scheme, stating that development must reflect the people’s will. Fadnavis stressed the need for a long-term, well-planned development blueprint for Pimpri Chinchwad, a rapidly growing city. (HT)

Fadnavis, on Wednesday, was in Pune for various programmes during which the orders were issued.

Earlier, PCMC expressed its intent to implement a town planning scheme for certain areas in Charholi. PCMC published a public notice on May 1, intending to implement the town planning scheme on 380-hectare land in Chikhali-Kudalwadi and 1,425-hectare land in Charholi. Later, due to opposition from residents, the TP scheme in Chikhali-Kudalwadi was scrapped. However, PCMC decided to proceed with the Charholi area’s TP scheme. Following this, the villagers had conducted a series of agitations from May 26.

Fadnavis stressed the need for a long-term, well-planned development blueprint for Pimpri Chinchwad, a rapidly growing city. “Planning for the next 50 years is essential. The city’s master plan must be future-ready and inclusive. Citizens must be taken into confidence while drafting any planning scheme,” he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the Indrayani River. “We are working to ensure 100% of the water flowing into the river is treated. Two sewage treatment plants under the AMRUT scheme are being set up for this purpose, and necessary funds are being provided,” he said.

Fadnavis inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several important projects of the PCMC, including the grand sculpture of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Namdev Maharaj on the Pune-Alandi Palkhi route at Wadmukhwadi.