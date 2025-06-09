Fadnavis warns of action against Supekar on availability of evidence 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stated that strict action will be taken if the allegations against Jalindar Supekar, who was the inspector general of police (prison and correctional services), are proven true and backed by evidence. He made this statement while addressing the media during his visit to Pune. However, he also cautioned against drawing premature conclusions without proper investigation. (HT)

Responding to reporters’ questions about the controversy surrounding Supnekar, Fadnavis clarified the government’s stand, saying, “If the allegations are true and based on evidence, necessary action will be taken. We will not shield anyone involved in wrongdoing. At the same time, we will not react to baseless accusations.”

Fadnavis emphasised that the administration is committed to transparency and accountability, and no one will be spared if found guilty. However, he also cautioned against drawing premature conclusions without proper investigation.

The remarks came amid growing political pressure and public interest following a series of complaints made against Supnekar, whose name has been linked to alleged irregularities in departmental operations.

Recently, Supekar’s name came to light in the suicidal death case of Vaishanvi Hagawane over alleged dowry demands. Social activist Anjali Damania alleged that Supekar had facilitated the process of obtaining arms licences for the Hagawane family.

She alleged that Supekar even helped Nilesh Chavan, a close associate of the Hagawanes, secure an arms licence despite a criminal case pending against him. This needs to be thoroughly investigated, she demanded.

Notably, Supekar is the paternal uncle of Vaishnavi’s husband, Shashank, who is currently in jail along with his parents, sister, and brother.

Damania also claimed that Supekar’s involvement in an alleged ₹500-crore scam in the purchase of ration and other materials for prisons in the state. Meanwhile, Supekar has refuted all allegations against him.