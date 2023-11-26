close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Fake Army man dupes people of 8 lakh

Fake Army man dupes people of 8 lakh

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 27, 2023 05:02 AM IST

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused duped many job seekers by assuring them jobs at Army establishments

Kondhawa Police on Saturday registered a case against an imposter who, under the guise of an Army officer, deceived job seekers of 8 lakh.

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under sections of 406,420,464 (a),465, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The suspect allegedly promised lucrative positions in the armed forces and duped them.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Babulal Pardeshi, a resident of NIBM Road.

As per the complaint filed by Ramdas Manikrao Devarshe (52), a resident of Shankar Rukmini Apartment Kondhawa-Khurd, the imposter reportedly claimed to have influential connections within the armed forces and convinced job seekers of lucrative jobs.

The accused claimed to be working in the civilian department of the Army at Council Hall in Pune.

He assured the complainant he would help his two daughters get a job in the Army with the help of his senior colleagues.

According to the complaint, the accused demanded 3 lakh from each of his daughters to get the desired job. Against which the complaint had paid 5 lakh from time to time to the accused.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused duped many job seekers by assuring them jobs at Army establishments.

He collected substantial amounts of money from other victims, totalling 8 lakh, under the pretext of facilitating their recruitment into the Army.

