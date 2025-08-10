Fake Puma products worth 8.13 lakh seized in Ambegaon; shop owner booked

The police on Friday raided a shop in Ambegaon for selling counterfeit goods bearing multinational footwear and apparel brand Puma trademarks and seized merchandise worth ₹8,13,750. The products included T-shirts, shoes, slippers, and track pants, officials said. Assistant inspector Bhojling Dodmise led the raid that took place at Stylox Fashion Shop in Ambegaon at 3pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Based on the complaint filed by Mahendra Sohan Singh Devra, 36, of Birolia in Rajasthan’s Pali district and authorised representative of Puma, the police registered a case against Shivam Lalbabu Gupta, 25, of Lipane Vasti in Ambegaon.

Assistant inspector Bhojling Dodmise led the raid that took place at Stylox Fashion Shop in Ambegaon at 3pm.

Police seized 290 T-shirts, 59 pairs of shoes, 198 track pants. A case under copyright infringement has been registered against the accused.