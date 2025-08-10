Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fake Puma products worth 8.13 lakh seized in Ambegaon; shop owner booked

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 05:28 am IST

Police raided a shop in Ambegaon, seizing counterfeit Puma goods worth ₹8,13,750, and filed a case against the shop owner for copyright infringement.

The police on Friday raided a shop in Ambegaon for selling counterfeit goods bearing multinational footwear and apparel brand Puma trademarks and seized merchandise worth 8,13,750. The products included T-shirts, shoes, slippers, and track pants, officials said.

Assistant inspector Bhojling Dodmise led the raid that took place at Stylox Fashion Shop in Ambegaon at 3pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Assistant inspector Bhojling Dodmise led the raid that took place at Stylox Fashion Shop in Ambegaon at 3pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Based on the complaint filed by Mahendra Sohan Singh Devra, 36, of Birolia in Rajasthan’s Pali district and authorised representative of Puma, the police registered a case against Shivam Lalbabu Gupta, 25, of Lipane Vasti in Ambegaon.

Assistant inspector Bhojling Dodmise led the raid that took place at Stylox Fashion Shop in Ambegaon at 3pm.

Police seized 290 T-shirts, 59 pairs of shoes, 198 track pants. A case under copyright infringement has been registered against the accused.

News / Cities / Pune / Fake Puma products worth 8.13 lakh seized in Ambegaon; shop owner booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On