Families of MSRTC workers join protests in Pune; strike continues on day 14

PUNE The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers’ strike continued on the 14th day on Friday, as family members of workers joined the protest at the ST colony near Swargate.

At least 100 family members, including women, children and elderly people, protested to support the demands made by the workers.

“Today, family members of the MSRTC workers staged a protest at the ST colony to show our support to the strike. The state government should understand our condition. Already 36 of our workers died by suicide in last two years due to financial crises and other issues. To resolve these issues making the organisation a state government department is the only answer,” said Swati Bhosale, relative of an MSRTC worker.

A Kruti Samiti of unions was formed to have a conversation with the state government, but apparently, the main demand of merging the MSRTC into the state government’s departmental system was compromised. Hence the strike and all 13 depots in the Pune division are closed.

So far, 100 workers from the Pune division have been suspended by the MSRTC. Also, restrooms for workers are closed at the Swargate ST stand. “We are going to plan more aggressive protests from next week, if the state government continues not to hear our voices. All 13 depots will remain closed till our demands are fulfilled,” said Santosh Mundhe, a protesting worker.

To ease the transport crisis, private tourist bus associations have operated their vehicles from inside theST stands, after government permission.

A total of eight private contractor-owned buses were operational from Swargate, Wakdewadi and Pune railway station ST stands offering services to Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Mumbai.

“We have started operations of private contractor-operated buses from our ST stands. The number will increase in the coming days and proper police protection is provided to these buses,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ramakant Gaikwad.