Faraskhana police bust gang involved in stealing jewellery 

Faraskhana police have arrested a gang who robbed 200 grams of gold jewellery estimated to be worth ₹13.49 lakh from different shops which were meant for hallmarking. All the articles of crime have been seized from the arrested accused.

Investigation revealed that the accused were working at the New Trishul Hallmarking Centre shop in Ganesh Peth, where the incident took place on Wednesday.

Lucky Dattatray Mohite, Sachin Mohan Dadas, Vishal Bhagwat Gosavi, Atul Dattatray Kshirsagar, and Suraj Bhagwan Mahajan were arrested after Sulabha Suresh Mane (48) of Shaniwar Peth filed a complaint at Faraskhana Police Station.

According to the police, various goldsmith shops in the city regularly send the jewellery to be hallmarked at the New Trishul Hallmarking Centre. On May 1, thieves stole 200 grams of gold jewellery meant for hallmarking.

When the investigation team conducted CCTV footage and other technical investigations, they came to know that the accused were in the Malshiras. Police traced the accused in the Malshiras area and arrested them. After confiscating all the items stolen from them, they were brought to Pune and the case was detected within twelve hours.

Prime accused Lucky Mohite works at the New Trishul Hallmarking Centre. Sachin Dadas, who had previously worked in the same shop, planned to steal the valuables from the shop. The accused were produced in court and were remanded in police custody for four days.