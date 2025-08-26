FDA inspects 35 food establishments, sends 62 samples for testing

To ensure clean and safe food during the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune, has inspected 35 food establishments in Pune district as part of the special drive launched on August 11. Over 62 food samples, including raw materials and sweets used for preparing prasad (holy offering), have been sent for testing and reports are awaited, according to a statement issued on Monday. Citizens have been urged to report food adulteration cases on toll-free helpline 1800222365, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune Division, said that the drive will continue throughout the 10-day Ganesh festival and the upcoming festive season. Mandals preparing and distributing prasad during the Ganeshotsav must register with FDA on foscos.fssai.gov.in by paying registration fee of ₹100 and obtaining a certificate.

