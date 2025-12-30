Fearing rebellion, parties hand AB forms quietly; BJP nominates Swarada Bapat, Kunal Tilak in Pune

With the deadline for filing nomination forms fast approaching and fears of rebellion simmering, political parties in Pune have adopted a cautious strategy by issuing AB forms directly to selected candidates instead of releasing official candidate lists. Kunal Tilak’s (R) candidature is politically significant. After Mukta Tilak’s death, the BJP denied him a ticket in the assembly bypoll and fielded Hemant Rasane, who went on to lose to then Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar. (HT)

On Monday, major parties, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), avoided public announcements and instead made personal phone calls to candidates and handed over AB forms, even as several sitting corporators were denied tickets and new faces were preferred. By Monday evening, no party had released its official list, with leaders closely watching each other’s moves.

The BJP’s decisions in Pune drew particular attention, with the party finalising nominations for Swarada Bapat, daughter-in-law of late BJP MP Girish Bapat, and Kunal Tilak, son of late mayor and MLA Mukta Tilak. The move evoked memories of both leaders, who had played a decisive role in shaping the BJP’s electoral strategy in Pune for decades. This is the first major civic election the party is contesting in the absence of Girish Bapat.

Kunal Tilak’s candidature is politically significant. After Mukta Tilak’s death, the BJP denied him a ticket in the assembly bypoll and fielded Hemant Rasane, who went on to lose to then Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar. Party insiders said resentment within the Brahmin community over the denial of a ticket to the Tilak family was one of the factors that hurt the BJP in that contest.

Till Monday evening, the BJP had circulated 100 AB forms and instructed candidates to submit them along with their nomination papers. However, denial of tickets to several sitting corporators triggered unease, with some leaders reportedly approaching NCP chief Ajit Pawar or preparing to contest as independents.

The BJP’s delay in clearing seats allocated to Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) also created unrest. The party reportedly did not want to give a ticket to the son of Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar. In response, Dhangekar met Ajit Pawar at his residence on Monday evening, signalling possible political realignments. Dhangekar has a long-standing rivalry with BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar and is keen on contesting against him.

Across party lines, aspirants remained anxious, keen to see who among their rivals had secured AB forms. Even for relatively non-controversial seats, parties chose discreet communication over formal announcements.

Other parties, including the NCP, NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena, also refrained from releasing their lists till late Monday evening. Several aspirants from these parties filed nomination forms but held back submission in the absence of AB forms.

Tuesday is expected to see a heavy rush at all 15 election offices in the city, as December 30 is the last day for filing nominations. Candidates reaching election offices before 3 pm are required to have their forms accepted. Most aspirants have kept their papers ready and are waiting to submit them as soon as they receive AB forms.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till January 2, while the final list of candidates will be published on January 3.

For those who received AB forms on Monday, celebrations broke out in their respective areas. Meanwhile, senior leaders across parties spent the entire day finalising tickets, even as disappointed aspirants explored options in rival parties.

NCP working president Pradip Deshmukh said, “We have already inducted some leaders from opposition parties, and more are expected to join in the next few hours.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also confirmed fresh inductions. “Some opposition party candidates, including former corporator Nita Manjalkar and Dhananjay Jadhav, have joined our party. I welcome them,” he said.