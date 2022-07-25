Feast on last Sunday of Ashadh in Pune
On the last Sunday of Hindu calendar’s Ashadh month, long queues were seen outside the chicken, mutton and fish shops across the city.
Before Shravan month begins on July 29, wherein many Hindus do not eat non-vegetarian food and consume liquor, “Akhad special party” which is celebrated with drinks and non-veg food were organised in the city. Many preferred to buy cooked food from restaurants and home-cooked deliveries.
Prabhakar Kamble, president of mutton shopkeepers’ association, Pune said, “From the last few days there is an increase in the sale of mutton across the city. Mutton was sold for ₹700 per kg on Sunday, however, sales were less on Sunday as it was Ekadashi. However, the sales will pick up pace in the next four days before Shravan month starts. It is expected that there will be a sale of 1,500 goats in the next four days. As compared to last year, the sales were more this year as there were no restrictions and people prefer red meat.”
Similarly, there is a huge demand for chicken and eggs sale in the city.“There is an increasing demand for poultry as these are the last few days of Ashadh month. The demand from restaurants is higher. The rate for chicken on Sunday was between ₹220 and ₹270 per kg,” said Rupesh Pardeshi, president of Pune district boiler association.
Amol Pol a citizen said, “From the past one week, I have been attending Akhad special parties every day. On Sunday, we had a party at our residence and brought 2 kg mutton to be cooked for entire family.”
-
UP: Revenue dept services to be available on UMANG app soon
In yet another digital leap aimed at enabling citizens to easily access government services on a single platform, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make services provided by the Revenue Department — certificates related to income, caste and residence — available on the UMANG App soon, said a government spokesperson on Sunday.
-
Manache Ganpati mandals inspect Metro overhead line, Tulshibaug mandal to make folding rath this year
After the state chief minister Eknath Shinde eased all restrictions for the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival, city-based Ganpati mandals are gearing up to celebrate the festival with pomp and fervour after a gap of two years and are planning grand processions. One of the major hurdles for the five Manache Ganpati mandals this year is the Pune Metro overhead line above Lakdi pul bridge.
-
Normal rainfall in store for Pune district from July 29 to August 4: IMD
The India Meteorological Department said rainfall from July 29 to August 4 will be normal for Central Maharashtra which includes Pune district. Rainfall in Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may be below normal, said officials. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that the extended range forecast for July 29 to August 4, shows that rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada is likely to be near normal.
-
Police counsel students, parents following a spate of crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj
Not criminals but students of high school and post-graduate courses have emerged as accused in a series of crude bomb attacks and explosions that have shaken the city for several months, according to the police. During the last month, police have arrested 25 students, including six minors studying in high school, intermediate, graduate, post-graduate, LLB courses and even some preparing for competitive examinations for allegedly being involved in crude bomb blasts across the city.
-
Peshwa-era Katraj lake drowns in filth and garbage
The Peshwa-era Katraj lake is showing dismal signs of desolation due to lack of regular maintenance and upkeep by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Currently, a large number of plastic bottles are seen floating on the lake waters along with thick sewage waste with no cleaning in sight. The drainage department has been assigned the task of regular upkeep and cleaning but they were least bothered to look into the civic grievances, local residents alleged.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics