Fee dues leave SPPU students worried over second semester exam registration

Pune: Even as the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination for second semester began from July 12, many students are struggling to get their exam registration process completed for non-payment of college fees. The students have cited financial crisis due to the Covid situation for their inability to pay college fee dues and the latter not forwarding their exam registration forms.

“I am in the last year for management course and need to appear for the final second semester examination. As I have not paid full fees, my exam form is not inwarded to the university. The college authorities have told me to clear the fee dues. My entire career is at stake,” said Neeraj Vanshi.

A total of around 660,000 students are going to appear for around 4,200 subjects for various courses under SPPU for the second semester examination. The results are been declared within 48 hours after the student has appeared for the exam.

Kuldeep Ambekar, student and president of Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “The college authorities have no regard for students’ career. They should give some concession and time period to pay the remaining fees.”

“All the students are requested to complete their registration process and pay the necessary exam fees. We aim to declare results from August 15 at least for the final year students on priority,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

SPPU to conduct Phd entrance exam on August 22

Pune: The entrance examination for Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) will be held on August 22. Students can apply on the varsity’s website till July 31.

As per the notification issued by SPPU, the exam will be conducted in online proctored mode. The standard passing criteria for the examination is 50 per cent marks for the general category and 45 per cent for the reserved category.

The two-hour, 100-mark exam will be conducted in multiple-choice question format with 50 marks for research methodology and remaining for specific subjects. Qualified candidates will later appear for personal interview round.