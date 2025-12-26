Festive rush triggers massive jam on Pune–Mumbai E-way

Severe traffic congestion on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway since Thursday morning has left thousands of motorists stranded, with vehicles crawling, particularly on lanes heading towards Pune. The festive rush ahead of Christmas and New Year, combined with weekend travel, has resulted in kilometre-long queues, causing major inconvenience to commuters and tourists alike. The situation has been particularly critical around Lonavla, where vehicles on the expressway and the old ghat section have been stuck for extended periods. (HT)

With schools and offices closed, many families and groups from Mumbai and Pune have embarked on short holiday trips to nearby tourist destinations. The surge in traffic has also affected the old Pune–Mumbai highway, as well as the Mumbai–Goa and Mumbai–Nashik highways, while popular tourist hubs have seen a sharp rise in footfall, adding pressure on road infrastructure.

The situation has been particularly critical around Lonavla, where vehicles on the expressway and the old ghat section have been stuck for extended periods. Travel time for a 10-minute route has stretched to nearly an hour in some areas, leaving motorists frustrated and delayed.

In response, highway police have deployed personnel to affected stretches, especially the Lonavala ghat, to manage traffic and ease bottlenecks. Authorities have urged commuters to remain patient, cooperate with traffic personnel, follow rules, and check real-time updates before travelling. Alternative routes are recommended wherever feasible.

Amit Dengle, a commuter heading towards Pune, said, “We have been stuck on the expressway since morning, barely moving for over two hours near Lonavla. It completely disrupted our travel plans.”

Another commuter, Prasad Jadhav, added, “The festive season rush has turned the expressway into a parking lot. Authorities should issue timely alerts so people can avoid getting trapped for hours.”

Officials have warned that traffic pressure is likely to remain high in the coming days and have advised travellers to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid long delays.