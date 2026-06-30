Union health min lauds ILBS’ role in liver health awareness

New Delhi Union minister for health and family welfare JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in the Capital has emerged as a cornerstone in creating awareness about liver diseases in the country. The minister was speaking at the institute’s 10th convocation ceremony during which degrees were conferred upon 36 post-doctoral students, and eight Ph.D. students. (HT Photos)

The minister was speaking at the institute’s 10th convocation ceremony during which degrees were conferred upon 36 post-doctoral students, and eight Ph.D. students, across ILBS’ various super-specialty academic programmes.

Congratulating the graduates, Nadda said they were privileged to receive their degrees from a globally recognised and renowned institution such as the ILBS, which has earned distinction for excellence in patient care, medical education, research and innovation.

“Through its pioneering clinical services, research and public outreach, the institute has significantly enhanced understanding of fatty liver disease, its risk factors, prevention and long-term health implications,” said the health minister.

Notably, Delhi’s ILBS is the country’s first dedicated liver deemed-to-be university.

The minister also emphasised that the government has adopted a comprehensive approach towards strengthening medical education by focusing on both its “hardware” and “software”.

Explaining the approach, Nadda said that while the “hardware” comprises world-class infrastructure, medical institutions and healthcare facilities, the “software” represents the enabling ecosystem, policy framework and academic environment that empower students, researchers and healthcare professionals to excel.

“The true strength of a nation’s healthcare system lies not merely in creating institutions, but in building an ecosystem where excellence can flourish,” he added.

Highlighting last year’s achievements on the occasion, Professor SK Sarin, chancellor of the ILBS, said, “During 2025, ILBS treated over 160,000 liver patients, managed 10,800 liver emergencies, and crossed 1,392 successful liver transplants, including 162 liver transplants performed during the year.”