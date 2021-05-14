Fighting Covid: Supportive friends stand through thick and thin

PUNE Fear of getting infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus has left a severe impact on people’s mind, and even relatives are refusing to come forward to help patients. While on the other hand, friends are extending help without any hesitation.

Many of those living as tenants or staying in paying guest accommodation (PG) in the city are facing trouble after testing positive for the virus.

Ashok Rungta, who stays alone in a rented room at Wakad, was caught in a fix when he was told to get admitted at the New Jijamata Hospital, Pimpri, after testing positive for the virus.

“I called my cousin who stays in Aundh, with his family, so that he can complete formalities at the hospital. But he politely refused, due to the fear of infecting his family and himself,” explains Rungta, who spent six days in the hospital before getting discharged.

During tough times, Rungta’s friend-cum-colleague working at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Bhosari, Vishal Diwanji stepped up by providing home-cooked food thrice a day and also handled all the administrative procedures of the hospitals.

“I followed all the norms while visiting the hospital. My family members know Ashok for the last two years and did not hesitate to help. Even now, we are providing him food from home as he has been told to take rest for 15 days,” said Diwanji.

Sunil Lakhan, a watch guard at the garden near Dange Chowk, performs his duty from 8 am to 3 pm and then goes to Aditya Birla Hospital to help his neighbours, who are taking treatment for Covid.

“Sunil sir and Sunita ma’am (Rajan) have supported me and my family in the last two years. For the last five days, their kids who tested negative are living with us. We provide them tiffin and whatever they need in the hospital,” said Lakhan.

Sunil adds, “I thought my brother would take care of my eight-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter and take them to their house in Baner, but they denied help due to the fear of getting infected. I was not expecting this since my children are Covid negative. Glad my neighbour is helping me.”

Meanwhile, elderly couple Prasad and Urmila Girme, who were advised home quarantine after suffering from mild symptoms were offered help by their maid Rachana Shete, who has stayed back in their house at Karvenagar.

“Their son stays out of Pune so I could get myself accommodated in one of the rooms. I am happy that their second test came negative,” said Shete.

“My sister who stays on Paud road could not help me as her son was reluctant to deliver tiffin at my place. I am blessed to have a maid like Rachana,” said Prasad.