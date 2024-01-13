Final safety inspection of Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi Pune Metro stretch on January 20

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will conduct the final safety check of the Pune Metro--Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch, on January 20, said officials. Currently, the Pune Metro line 1 is operational between Vanaz and Ruby Hall Clinic stations whereas the remaining stretch between Ruby Hall Clinic and Ramwadi is yet to be operational. (HT File Photo)

Earlier, on January 6, a team from CMRS inspected the said stretch to ensure safety and functionality. They have concluded the inspection after a week.

The CMRS team inspected the metro station to ensure its safety and functionality. They checked various aspects such as staircases, lifts, and escalators to ensure that these meet the required standards. They assessed facilities for the differently-abled and regular passengers, like toilets, ramps, and signage. The team conducted a mock drill to test the fire prevention system, including smoke detection and fire alarms, and evaluated the readiness of the metro station staff to handle emergencies and evacuate passengers.

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of Maha-Metro, said, “Team completed inspection and suggested minor observations on Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch. The observations are not of a serious nature, but some minor technical details. We will comply with these observations within two days and send a report in the coming week.”

He further said, “CMRS has scheduled the commissioner’s inspection visit on January 20.”

Pune Metro is being executed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). At present, the Pune Metro Line 1 is a total 15.7-kilometre stretch with 16 elevated metro stations.

Metro train halts at Kasarwadi station for 36 minutes

The Pune Metro was halted at Kasarwadi metro station because technical issue on Friday evening. After about half an hour, the service resumed, said officials. This is second such incident in the last four months.

The incident took place at around 6.51 pm and metro service resumed after 36 minutes.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director of Maha-Metro, said, “The unexpected pause was caused due to a technical issue as a bird collided with the overhead cable of the Metro train at Kasarwadi station. The service was halted for 36 minutes.”

In October 2023, Pune Metro faced a temporary disruption when a train on the Vanza to Ruby Hall route stopped at Nal Stop station for 21 minutes.