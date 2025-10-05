Final ward structure announced; PMC accepts over 1,300 objections

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), as directed by the State Election Commissioner, announced and published the final ward structure for public reference on Saturday. According to PMC officials, 4,524 objections were rejected, but valid suggestions were incorporated. (HT)

Deputy Election Officer Prasad Katkar said, “The civic body received a total of 5,922 objections to the draft ward structure. Hearings were conducted for all, and 1,329 objections were fully accepted, while 69 were partially accepted. After obtaining approval from the State Government and the Election Commission, necessary changes were made, and the final structure was published on Saturday.”

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) urban cell head Nitin Kadam said, “I have been in politics for many years, but this is the first time I have seen the administration making such extensive changes to the draft ward structure. It clearly shows that the earlier draft was prepared under pressure.”

The largest ward is Balajinagar–Ambegaon–Katraj, with a total population of 1,23,981. The civic body has also made changes in names and areas for several wards. Ward 1 is now Kalas–Dhanori–Lohegaon (Rest); Ward 14, Koregaon Park–Ghorpadi–Mundhwa; Ward 15, Manjari Budruk–Keshavnagar–Sadesatra Nali; Ward 17, Ramtekdi–Malewadi–Vaiduwadi; Ward 20, Shankar Maharaj Math–Bibvewadi; Ward 24, Kasba Peth–Kamla Nehru Hospital–KEM Hospital; Ward 26, Ghorpade Peth–Guruwar Peth–Samta Bhumi; and Ward 38, Balajinagar–Ambegaon–Katraj.

The civic body also renamed Ward 24 to include Kasba Peth following a request from Congress leader Arvind Shinde, as no ward earlier carried the name of the city’s presiding deity, Kasba Ganpati.

Opposition leaders claimed that the revised structure proved the initial draft was politically influenced. NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Though the ruling BJP tried to influence the ward formation process, the opposition is ready for the elections. We are confident that citizens will support us.”