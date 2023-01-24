Home / Cities / Pune News / FIR against Bajrang Dal activists in Pune

FIR against Bajrang Dal activists in Pune

Pune police on Sunday booked activists of Bajrang Dal for allegedly removing posters of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan movie outside of Rahul cinema at Shivajinagar

Activists allegedly tore the movie posters displayed outside the cinema hall and began shouting anti-cinema slogans. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
PUNE: Pune police on Sunday booked activists of Bajrang Dal for allegedly removing posters of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan movie outside of Rahul cinema at Shivajinagar.

According to police, an FIR has been registered at Shivajinagar police station against a group of 15-20 activists including Nitin Mahajan of Pune. Police informed that a group of activists gathered at Rahul cinema on Sunday at around 5:15 pm and raised slogans against actor Khan.

Activists allegedly tore the movie posters displayed outside the cinema hall and began shouting anti-cinema slogans.

Since the first song from the film, ‘Besharam Rang,’ was released on the internet, Pathaan has been dogged by controversy. According to Bajrang Dal, the lyrics of the song in the film Pathan were also objectionable, prompting them to stage a protest against the film.

Taking cognisance of the ruckus created by Bajrang Dal activists, Shivajinagar police have registered a case against them under sections 132 (Abetment of mutiny), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on.

