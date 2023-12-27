FIR lodged in MBA paper leak case

In the case of the MBA question paper leak under the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), an FIR now has been lodged at the Chikhali police station by the DY Patil College authorities. The question paper went viral on social media a few hours before the examination time. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) semester 1 exam is currently underway, and the incident was reported on Friday, December 22. The question paper went viral on social media a few hours before the examination time. In this case, an FIR was registered at Chikhali police station by prof Sunil Shyamrao Dhanwade on Tuesday, December 26.

Accordingly, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC against the concerned students or the unknown persons involved in the examination process.

The SPPU is affiliated with Dr DY Patil Center for Management and Research College, Newale Vasti, Chikhali which is conducting the first-semester examination of first year MBA.

Around 183 students had appeared for the exam. On Friday, there was a paper on ‘Legal Aspects of Business’, and the complainant said that the question paper was circulated by unknown people, who participated in the examination process. The Chikhali police are investigating further in this case.