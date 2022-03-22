Fire at manufacturing unit in Pune; no casualties
PUNE A major fire broke out at a painting chemical manufacturing factory located near Kasurdi village , some 10 kms from Pune-Satara road in Bhor taluka of the district around 3.30 pm on Saturday.
According to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade officials, The blaze erupted in the afternoon at Elaser Soltech Private Limited. However, no casualty was reported while the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained.
PMRDA officer Sujit Patil said, “The unit is known for usage of highly inflammable chemical material for manufacturing paints. Some stocked LPG cylinders also caught fire leading to spread of rapid fire across the factory.”
Six water tankers were deployed to contain the fire. As many as 21 fire brigade officials attached to the PMRDA fire brigade department were pressed into action. It took around an hour to bring down the fire, said officials
Chief fire officer Devendra Potphode said that, initially fire spread rapidly due to the inflammable chemicals but later sophisticated techniques of fire control were used to douse the flames. An investigation has been ordered and the local police are handling the case.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics