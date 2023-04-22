Home / Cities / Pune News / Massive fire engulfs paint godown in Wadgaonsheri

Massive fire engulfs paint godown in Wadgaonsheri

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2023 10:27 PM IST

A fire broke out at a paint godown in Pune, damaging Deccan Paints's godown. Fire brigade department dispatched vehicles and took one hour to control the blaze. No casualties reported. Investigations underway.

Pune: A major fire broke out at a paint godown located in Hanuman Nagar of Wadgaonsheri on Saturday, said officials.

The fire brigade department dispatched five vehicles and two water tenders and took one hour to bring the blaze under control. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The fire brigade department dispatched five vehicles and two water tenders and took one hour to bring the blaze under control. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm and the fire spread fast and damaged Deccan Paints’s godown. The fire brigade department dispatched five vehicles and two water tenders and took one hour to bring the blaze under control.

No casualty was reported in the incident. Investigations are underway to find the cause of the fire. Fire brigade officials and police department diverted traffic in the area to avoid mishaps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
casualty cause fire police department pune traffic + 4 more
casualty cause fire police department pune traffic + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out