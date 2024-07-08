Fire at SP College boys hostel leads to panic 

A fire incident took place at the SP College boy’s hostel at around 6.44 am on Sunday. According to the fire brigade, the fire was ignited in the electrical meter box due to a short circuit which led to the flames engulfing the wall resembling a ball of fire. The spark followed by fire led to a loud noise. Fire tenders from Janta Fire Station were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. MSEDCL engineers from the Parvati electricity department rushed to it and conducted a safety audit of the area around the meter box. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The loud noise and flames led to panic among the college students staying at the hostel. The college’s staff promptly used fire extinguishers to put out the flames. MSEDCL engineers from the Parvati electricity department rushed to it and conducted a safety audit of the area around the meter box. Pune Fire Department chief Devendra Potphode, when contacted said that the fire incident took place due to reasons like some technical fault in the meter and short circuit.

“Initially there was panic but later the students calmed down. The fire was brought under control within twenty minutes,” he said.