Fire breaks out at bio-energy firm in Mulshi, no casualty

Pune: A major fire broke out at bio-energy firm Praj Matrix at Urawade near Pirangut in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Friday evening, police said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident that took place at around 9pm, said an official.

“Five fire tenders from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the blaze,” said Sandip Chavan, assistant police inspector, Paud Road police station.

According to the fire brigade department, the fire broke at the third and fourth floor of the four storied building.

Vijay Mahajan, fire officer, said, “Chairs and other furniture gutted on the third floor and a solar panel damaged on the fourth floor. No staff were present when the incident took place.”