Fire breaks out in cluster of warehouses in Kondhwa
PUNE A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse at Pargenagar in Kondhwa Budruk area of the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to the fire brigade officials, the fire is suspected to taken place due to an electric short circuit around 4.15 pm
According to the fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile, the flames raged on a wider scale as it engulfed the entire furniture and other materials stacked in the warehouse.
Fire officer Sameer Shaikh of Kondhwa fire station said, “ On receiving information, we rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control with the help of ten fire tenders. However, all the materials stored in the warehouse were completely burnt. Prima facie it appears to have taken place due to short circuit.”
According to Shaikh, the tin shed shops were located in close vicinity of each other. The shops mostly sold furniture while some of them ran automobile garages, vehicle body workshops, chilled water jar units among others.
Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a warehouse of pavilion material at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth on Thursday midnight which left four persons injured. The fire department has already sounded an alert regarding the rising number of fires in the city due to extreme heat weather conditions.
10-year-old killed as truck rams into two-wheeler on old Pune-Mumbai highway
A minor boy was killed in a road accident on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Sunday. The incident happened at 10am near a Shell petrol pump in Vallabhnagar area of Pimpri when a truck rammed into a two-wheeler. The arrested truck driver was identified as a native of Madhya Pradesh, 26, a resident of Bhumkar chowk in Hinjewadi and Indrajit Kumar Sanket.
Delhi Metro starts building 5th bridge over river Yamuna
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has begun work on a fifth bridge across the Yamuna river under phase four expansion of the Pink Line, which will see the corridor extending from Majlis Park to Maujpur, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the bridge will connect the Soorghat Metro station and the Sonia Vihar Metro station on the corridor, and is being built between two existing bridges – Wazirabad bridge and Signature bridge.
Scuffle between residents of Dhanori society over feeding stray dogs
PUNE A non-cognisable case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station after violence broke out between two groups - one of those feeding dogs and the other opposing them in Dhanori. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 28-year-old woman whose husband was among those opposing the feeding of the dogs. Two accused were identified in the case.
Two flee with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from Sector-55 house
Two unidentified men allegedly decamped with jewellery worth ₹35 lakh from a house at Sector-55 in Gurugram on Monday, when a resident of the house went out for an hour to bring the kids from school, said police on Monday. Anuradha Chaudhary (36) said the thieves were inside when she returned home with her children. The woman said the thieves ransacked the entire house, probably in search of keys of the almirah on the first floor.
NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, to meet victim’s family soon
The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Rajasthan Director General of Police on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta. Police said they went to her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.
