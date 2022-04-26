Fire breaks out in cluster of warehouses in Kondhwa

PUNE A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse at Pargenagar in Kondhwa Budruk area of the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to the fire brigade officials, the fire is suspected to taken place due to an electric short circuit around 4.15 pm

According to the fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile, the flames raged on a wider scale as it engulfed the entire furniture and other materials stacked in the warehouse.

Fire officer Sameer Shaikh of Kondhwa fire station said, “ On receiving information, we rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control with the help of ten fire tenders. However, all the materials stored in the warehouse were completely burnt. Prima facie it appears to have taken place due to short circuit.”

According to Shaikh, the tin shed shops were located in close vicinity of each other. The shops mostly sold furniture while some of them ran automobile garages, vehicle body workshops, chilled water jar units among others.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a warehouse of pavilion material at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth on Thursday midnight which left four persons injured. The fire department has already sounded an alert regarding the rising number of fires in the city due to extreme heat weather conditions.