Fire brigade personnel rescue 12 from gushing waters in rain-hit Pune

Amid multiple, intense spells of rain lashing the city over the past couple of days - leading to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls at several places - the Pune fire brigade has jumped to the citizens’ rescue, evacuating as many as 12 persons affected by flash floods in the low-lying areas of Mangalwar peth and Kondhawa khurd.

Nilesh Mahajan, public relations’ officer, fire brigade department, said that late night Monday, they received a call from local resident, Pallavi Javale, asking for help for her family of five members trapped in gushing water near Swaroop Vardhini, Mangalwar peth. A team of fire brigade personnel armed with lifejackets and rope, rushed to the waterlogged area to rescue and evacuate from there three minor girls and two adults.

In another such incident, the fire brigade personnel of the Kondhawa khurd fire station rescued seven persons from a waterlogged area near Kondhawa mandai late night Monday.

Till Tuesday 4 am, the fire brigade reported at least 20 such incidents in different parts of the city, including Yewalewadi, Sukhsagar nagar, Hadapsar, Shivajinagar police headquarters, Kasaba peth, Narayan peth, Parvati and Mitramandal chowk. Fire brigade teams visited the respective sites and cleared them.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was severely injured after a roadside tree fell and knocked him off his bike near Loyola high school, Pashan. The bleeding rider was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment.

While the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Pune and the adjoining districts, the city witnessed incessant rainfall amid cloud mass associated with cumulonimbus cloud. Shivajinagar recorded 104 mm of rain till 5:30am on Tuesday. The rain was accompanied by gusty winds which resulted in trees getting uprooted, worsening vehicular movement on Law college road, Senapati Bapat road and other locations at Shivajinagar.