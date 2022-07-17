Fire guts 12 shanties in Hadapsar, no casualties reported
At least 12 shanties were gutted in fire at Hadapsar at 3 am on Sunday, fire brigade officials said. Around 30-40 people were living in those shanties who were moved out, there were no casualties in the incident, said officials.
While the cause of the fire was now known, police officials said a probe is on to ascertain the reasons.
First, the fire was reported at a single hut which spread rapidly to other neighbouring shanties located in Birajdar Nagar at Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar.
As per the information given by fire brigade officials, the control room received a call at 2.55 am about a fire that was rapidly spreading in a cluster of huts in the area, which is located close to the residential colony of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel, known as Suraksha Nagar.
According to firemen from Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade department, the fire was brought under control after pressing five fire tenders into action. All the huts have tin sheds.
The fire was brought under control within 10 to 15 minutes of the fire tenders reaching the spot. To prevent any embers from spreading elsewhere, a cooling operation was conducted by the fire brigade department.
