Fire near Talegaon substation disrupts power supply to 2.49 lakh consumers

Power outage affected nearly 2.49 lakh consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan MIDC, Bhosari, and surrounding areas for over an hour on Saturday. The incident took place around 3pm and led to a transmission shortfall of 346 MW. (HT PHOTO)

The disruption occurred after an unidentified person set fire to dry grass near the 400 kV extra high voltage substations in Talegaon, causing tripping in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s (MSETCL) Talegaon-Lonikand 400 kV tower line, said officials.

The incident took place around 3pm and led to a transmission shortfall of 346 MW. To prevent potential system failures, the automatic Load Trimming Scheme (LTS) was activated, shutting down 80 high-voltage power lines under Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

This is the second power outage caused by a fire near a tower line. Last month, a fire broke out in a sugarcane field near a tower line in Alandi. This led to the tripping of the MSETCL Lonikand-Talegaon 400 kV line. As a result, automatic load shedding was triggered. Electricity supply was disrupted for 1.89 lakh consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan MIDC, and Bhosari for over an hour.