Fire rages on for 12 hours at Moshi garbage depot, residents concerned about air quality
PUNE A major fire broke at Moshi garbage depot at 5 pm on Wednesday and continued to rage on till Thursday morning, said officials.
Five fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames.
Located off the Pune Nashik Highway, the Moshi garbage depot is the landfill site for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The site sees daily dumping of garbage from the civic body. Most of this garbage is mixed waste.
A waste-to-energy facility is supposed to come up at the site.
Fire brigade officials said that given the inflammable nature of the dumped garbage, it is common for such huge conflagrations to take place during summer season.
Numerous plumes of smoke billowed into the sky as the fire took on an intense form. The area residents have been complaining about an increase in air pollution and claimed that the waste depot is constantly on fire due to the indifferent role of the municipal administration.
The locals further doubted the reason behind the fire and said did the fire was it ignited deliberately. Akhil Maratha Mahasangh president Uday Patil said, “The frequency of such incidents at the garbage depot has increased. Instead of using the scientific method for disposing of the accumulated garbage in the city, the garbage is being set on fire so that it automatically destroys the garbage.”
“PCMC is playing with the health of citizens and should take strict action against those responsible behind the incident otherwise a mass agitation will be started against this, ” Patil warned.
PCMC fire chief Kiran Gawade said, “The fire took place due to extreme heat weather conditions and has been brought under control.”
Sex racket running at Baner spa busted, 3 women rescued
PUNE The social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch has busted a sex racket operational under the garb of massage and spa centre in Baner. The social security cell has rescued three women and arrested four persons including the owner and manager of a massage centre. Acting on a tip off about prostitution racket, the police sent a decoy customer to the Divine Spa Centre in Baner.
Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works
The state tourism department on Thursday decided to set up a technical wing for examining quality of construction works being carried out by the tourism ministry. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh also directed all regional tourism officers to submit closure report of all completed projects in their respective regions by April 15. On the occasion, the minister instructed officials to complete projects that have been listed in the 100-day plan of the tourism ministry.
Back after two years, summer camps for children are a big draw
PUNE Many children and parents are looking forward to summer camps after the Covid pandemic forced them to be confined inside homes, in some cases addicted to digital devices, for over two years. The summer camps are an opportunity for children to meet in person, overcome their anxieties, nervousness and shyness of being alone at home without friends. Sharmila Deo from Arth Outdoors conducts camps for 8-14 age group children.
BMC sends sample data to Central govt lab for XE variant reconfirmation
A day after the Union health ministry denied the sample of a South African woman being a case of XE variant of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday sent the sample data to the Centre-run National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal for reconfirmation. Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray confirmed this on Twitter and said citizens should not panic. The civic body on Wednesday declared the results of the 11th genome sequencing.
A unique exhibition of news coverage of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. To showcase how the world remembered Lata didi, Praveen Walimbe, editor of SwarPrathibha will be putting up a unique exhibitiona titled 'Deshodeshi Panopani - Lata Lata' of articles covering her demise. This exhibition will be held at Bal Gandharva Kala dalan. This will be a unique tribute and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar will officiate the opening of this exhibition. The exhibition is open from 9 am to 8pm.
