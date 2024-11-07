Firemen rescue toddler trapped in balcony

Fire brigade officials on Wednesday rescued a two-and-a-half-month-old child who was accidently locked at the balcony of a second-floor flat of Anant building in Warje. Pune fire brigade chief Devendra Potphode said that the child was rescued and handed over to the parents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the officials, the incident took place at 4 pm when the child got locked in balcony after its door self-locked leaving the tense parents to alert the fire officials.

The firemen rushed to the spot and reached the balcony with the help of ladder, cut the metal grill of the balcony and rescued the child. Pune fire brigade chief Devendra Potphode said that the child was rescued and handed over to the parents.