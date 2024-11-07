Menu Explore
Firemen rescue toddler trapped in balcony

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 07, 2024 06:24 AM IST

According to the officials, the incident took place at 4 pm when the child got locked in balcony after its door self-locked leaving the tense parents to alert the fire officials

Fire brigade officials on Wednesday rescued a two-and-a-half-month-old child who was accidently locked at the balcony of a second-floor flat of Anant building in Warje.

Pune fire brigade chief Devendra Potphode said that the child was rescued and handed over to the parents. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Pune fire brigade chief Devendra Potphode said that the child was rescued and handed over to the parents.

According to the officials, the incident took place at 4 pm when the child got locked in balcony after its door self-locked leaving the tense parents to alert the fire officials.

The firemen rushed to the spot and reached the balcony with the help of ladder, cut the metal grill of the balcony and rescued the child. Pune fire brigade chief Devendra Potphode said that the child was rescued and handed over to the parents.

