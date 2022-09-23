Home / Cities / Pune News / Firm on sale of wine in supermarkets, says Ajit Pawar

Firm on sale of wine in supermarkets, says Ajit Pawar

pune news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 10:39 PM IST

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday stated that he is firm on his decision of allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery stores having premises spread over 1,000 square feet

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday stated that he is firm on his decision of allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery stores (HT FILE PHOTO)
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday stated that he is firm on his decision of allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery stores (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday stated that he is firm on his decision of allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery stores having premises spread over 1,000 square feet.

“Whether in opposition, or in power, I do not keep changing stands. The statements that I made while putting the proposal as excise minister will not change, despite being the opposition. There are some leaders who are changing their stand while in the opposition.”

“We had issued a draft notification inviting suggestions and objections, but now the new government will take a decision regarding this,” added Pawar.

Pawar said, “ We called the suggestion and objections over the proposal to allow wine selling at supermarket. Now we are not in government. New government will take decision on it.”

Pawar on Friday met party workers from various assembly constituencies in Pune on the backdrop of civic elections.

While addressing the party workers Pawar, responding to a party workers question regarding home ministry portfolio, said, “When I became the deputy chief minister, I had asked for the home ministry portfolio, but was denied. It was given to Anil Deshmukh and then to Dilip Walse-Patil.

“I have given my best to do justice with the portfolio I was given. Not everyone gets their desired portfolio, and all ministries are important,” said Pawar while speaking with the media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out