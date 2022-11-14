First install water meters at PMC offices and homes of civic officials: Activist

After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued notices for ‘excess water usage’ to citizens who have installed water meters under the 24x7 water supply scheme, civic activist Vivek Velankar on Monday demanded that water meters first be installed at the homes of PMC office-bearers and PMC and government offices. The demand came on the back of the discovery under the Right to Information (RTI) Act that water meters are being installed only at citizens’ homes and not at government quarters or offices. Earlier, the PMC had issued notices to citizens whose water usage crossed 150 litre per day.

Velankar said, “As the municipal corporation is issuing notices to the common man for excess water usage, we are eager to check the usage of water at the homes of PMC office-bearers and at PMC offices. In many government offices, there is water leakage and taps are missing. Water is getting wasted everywhere.”

“We demand that water meters first be installed at the homes of PMC office-bearers and at government offices. We want to first check whether their water usage is within the prescribed limits,” he added.

“Citizens are coming forward to install water meters but instead of appreciating it, the PMC is issuing notices to them for excess usage. If the situation remains the same, citizens will not come forward to install water meters under the 24x7 water supply scheme,” Velankar said.