 First-time voters take part in polling with enthusiasm
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi
ByGayatri Vajpeyee
May 14, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Many youngsters will remember Monday as the day they cast their first-ever vote to elect a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. 

Chaitanya Satish Rachcha, a 28-year-old Wadgaonsheri resident voted for the first time on Monday. Chaitanya, who polled at the Stella Maris School in the city, had previously missed voting opportunities due to a voter ID issue.  

Chaitanya explained, “At the age of 18, I enrolled for a new voter ID. However, I did not receive it before the election, and my name was not included on the voter list. Consequently, I was unable to vote. I enrolled again in 2019, but something similar happened. After that, I registered again during the assembly polls, but my voter ID was mailed to the incorrect location and then misplaced.”  

Rubiya Shaikh, a resident of Nigadi Pradhikaran, also voted for the first time. Rubiya expressed her thoughts afterwards, saying, “I am feeling empowered and happy to contribute in the process to strengthen India’s democracy.”  

Sakshi Mishra from Pimpri also voted for the first time this year. Reacting to that, Sakshi stated, “I feel proud after voting.” 

Yash and Prajakta Pawar, siblings from the Swargate area were one of the first-time voters, who cast their votes at Kamlabai Shivrampant Damle Prashala in Mukundnagar. 

Story Saved
