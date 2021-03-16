Five arrested for trespassing at Gahunje stadium, raising slogans
Five men were arrested and remanded to police custody on Tuesday for raising slogans against England and hoisting saffron flags at Gahunje cricket ground in light of the upcoming India-England match.
The five were identified as Harshal Ashok Surve, Pradeep Pandhurang Hande, Vijay Subhash Darvan, Devendra Nandkumar Sawant, and Ashish Chandrashekhar Ashtekar, all residents of Kolhapur.
The men are a part of a Kolhapur-based organisation called Shivdurg Sanwardhana, according to the police.
“They claim that there is a sword that belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is now in the possession of the English. Their aim is to bring back the sword to India. While we are not sure what official channels they have used, they misused this opportunity of the match to raise their demand,” said police inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station.
The sword, known as “Jagdamba talwaar” was allegedly gifted to the then Prince of Wales in the year 1875-76 during his India visit.
The security concern has been reported to the higher authorities in the police who will be providing security during the match. However, due to Covid-19 norms, no viewers will be allowed in the stadium.
The India-England match is scheduled at Gahunje ground on March 23, March 26, and March 28. The cleaning and electrician staff was in the stadium when the men entered and terrorised them.
A case under Sections 143, 452, 506(1), 188 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act; Sections 37(1)(3) with135 of Maharashtra Police Act; Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and relevant Sections of Maharashtra Covid-19 Rules, 2020 was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.
