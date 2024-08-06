Five booked for vandalising vehicles in Pune’s Yerawada area

At least five members of koyta gang went on rampage in Yerawada damaging vehicles in Jaiprakash Nagar on August 5. Pravin Bhagwan Kamble, 36, has lodged an FIR in this regard. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pravin Bhagwan Kamble, 36, has lodged an FIR in this regard.

The FIR states that Satish alias Gotya Chandrakant and four others resorted to vandalism and spreading terror by waving choppers in air and damaged three autos and three two-wheelers in a demonstration of revenge for the killing of Sudhir Gawas, their gang member, in the area.

The accused raised slogans that they will avenge the killing of their gang member and attacked Kamble with the intention of murder, the complaint stated.

The police have invoked BNS 109, 324 (4), 3(5), arms act 4(25) and sections 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, section 3 and 7 of criminal law act and 135 against the accused.

No arrests have been made so far, said police.