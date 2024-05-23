 Five drown in Bhavali dam backwaters during picnic - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Five drown in Bhavali dam backwaters during picnic

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2024 08:52 AM IST

A group of boys had gone for a picnic at Bhavali dam backwaters when the incident took place, said police

Four teenagers were among five persons who drowned in a dam at Igatpuri tehsil of Nashik district on Tuesday.

With the help of some locals, the bodies of the five victims were later fished out and sent to Igatpuri rural hospital, said the official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
With the help of some locals, the bodies of the five victims were later fished out and sent to Igatpuri rural hospital, said the official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A group of boys had gone for a picnic at Bhavali dam backwaters when the incident took place, said police.

“Five youths from the Gosavi Wadi area of the Nashik Road suburb in the city had gone for a picnic at around 4 pm. Two of them entered the water, but as they could not judge its depth, they started drowning. Three others also jumped in and tried to save them, but they too drowned,” a police official said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue them.

With the help of some locals, the bodies of the five victims were later fished out and sent to Igatpuri rural hospital, said the official.

The deceased have been identified as Ikra Dildar Khan (14), Nazia Imran Khan (15), Misbah Dildar Khan (16), Anas Khan Dildar Khan (17) and Hanif Ahmed Sheikh (24).

News / Cities / Pune / Five drown in Bhavali dam backwaters during picnic
