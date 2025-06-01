Five drown in two separate incidents in Pune

Four teenage boys drowned while swimming in a percolation tank in Kadachiwadi near Chakan on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Omkar Babasaheb Hange,13, Shlok Jagdish Mankar, 11, Prasad Shankar Deshmukh, 11, and Naitik Gopal More, 12, all residents of Medankarwadi. Preliminary investigations suggest that the boys were not familiar with the water body’s depth, resulting in the fatal accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pramod Wagh, senior police inspector at Chakan police station said, “At around 11 am a group of four boys left home. Later they entered the water to swim but were unable to gauge its depth, which led to all four of them drowning.”

When they did not return home, their parents approached the police. During the search, their clothes and footwear were found at the bank of the pond. Immediately a team of Chakan police, local trekking groups were rushed to the spot and by the evening, all dead bodies were recovered from the water.

Police said, all the parents are workers and migrated from various parts of the state for the employment purpose. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem procedure and an accidental death case has been filed at Chakan police station.

In another incident, a 17-year-old drowned during an outing with friends at Lonavla on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Shinde, a resident of Kasarwadi.

According to police, Shinde was part of a group of 13 individuals who had traveled to Lonavla for a day trip. While the group was near the dam, some of them including Nilesh entered the water and he was swept away by strong currents.

Despite immediate rescue efforts by his companions and local authorities, he could not be saved, said officials.

Kishor Dhumal, senior police inspector at Lonavla rural police station, said, “With the help of Shiv Durga rescue team, we recovered the body by late evening and sent it for post-mortem.”