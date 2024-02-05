Five, including two minors, detained for vandalising vehicles

The Wakad police have taken action against five individuals, including two minors, for vandalising vehicles parked on roadside and spreading fear in the area by waving koytas in the air at around 12:30 am on Sunday at Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been identified as Siddharth Jagtap, Ayush Khaire, Harsh Mahadik and two minors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Siddharth Jagtap, Ayush Khaire, Harsh Mahadik and two minors.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As per a complaint filed by one Rohit Waghmare, the group of miscreants armed with koytas vandalised vehicles.

They also thrashed Waghmare and forcibly took away ₹2,100 from his pocket. The police have charged the detained individuals with offences related to vandalism, public nuisance, and creating fear among the community.