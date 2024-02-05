 Five, including two minors, detained for vandalising vehicles - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Five, including two minors, detained for vandalising vehicles

Five, including two minors, detained for vandalising vehicles

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2024 08:14 AM IST

As per a complaint filed by one Rohit Waghmare, the group of miscreants armed with koytas vandalised vehicles

The Wakad police have taken action against five individuals, including two minors, for vandalising vehicles parked on roadside and spreading fear in the area by waving koytas in the air at around 12:30 am on Sunday at Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The accused have been identified as Siddharth Jagtap, Ayush Khaire, Harsh Mahadik and two minors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused have been identified as Siddharth Jagtap, Ayush Khaire, Harsh Mahadik and two minors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Siddharth Jagtap, Ayush Khaire, Harsh Mahadik and two minors.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As per a complaint filed by one Rohit Waghmare, the group of miscreants armed with koytas vandalised vehicles.

They also thrashed Waghmare and forcibly took away 2,100 from his pocket. The police have charged the detained individuals with offences related to vandalism, public nuisance, and creating fear among the community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On