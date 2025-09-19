Five members of Ghaywal gang held for midnight firing incident

Pune: The city police on Thursday arrested five members of Nilesh Ghaywal gang who opened fire critically injuring a person on Wednesday midnight. Police on Thursday arrested five members of Nilesh Ghaywal gang who opened fire critically injuring a person on Wednesday midnight. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Mayur Gulab Kumbare, Mayank Vijay Vyas, Ganesh Satish Raut, Dinesh Ram Phatak and Anand Anil Chadlekar. Their two accomplices are on the run.

According to the police, Prakash Madhukar Dhumal, 36, of Lokmanya Colony, Ganeshnagar in Thergaon and hailing from Selu in Parbhani was chatting with his office colleagues when Kumbare opened fire at him near Mutheshwar Chowk in Kothrud at around 11.40pm.

According to onlookers, while the incident was reported 200 metres from the Kothrud Police Station, cops reached the crime spot 30 minutes after the incident.

Police probe revealed that Dhumal, who works as a senior technician at a private company in Erandwane, planned to party at a hotel in Khed Shivapur with his five colleagues. While they were standing in front of the residence of a friend, the accused on two motorcycles questioned what they were doing in the locality. Soon, an argument broke out between both sides and Kumbare opened fire, injuring the left thigh of Dhumal. The accused fled and Dhumal was shifted to a nearby private hospital.

Refuting gang war allegations, Sandeep Deshmane, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station said, “The issue is a road rage case.”

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3), said, “The accused are related to Ghaywal gang, run by local gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, and the injured has no connection with the accused.”

Meanwhile, the accused later attacked one 19-year-old Vaibhav Tukaram Sathe in Sagar Colony with koyta (machete) leaving him with head, back and neck injuries.

According to the police, Sathe was attacked as he was seen with one Sunil Harale with whom the accused harboured an old dispute.

Kothrud police have filed two first information reports (FIR) against the accused under Sections 109, 189(1), 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191(2), 3(5), 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections.