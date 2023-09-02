Five minors surrender after killing youth in Pune

Five minors surrendered after killing a 25-year-old man in Kalepadal hills, said police officials on Saturday. Five minors surrender after killing a 25-year-old man in Kalepadal hills, say Pune police ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to Wanowrie police officials, the victim, identified as Mahadev Raghunath More, was on his way to a party on Saturday at 1.30 am, and was going towards Kalepadal hills. On the way, while crossing paths with the accused, he made some comment which led to heated arguments. In rage, the five minors hit More with stones and smashed his head with boulders, causing More’s death.

Considering the situation, one minor from the group called the police and informed about the incident. A team of Wanowrie police officials reached the spot and detained all five minors.

Bhausaheb Pathare, senior police inspector at Wanowrie police station said, “The victim asked the accused where they were roaming around during the night. As a result of which, there were heated arguments between them, later accused killed the victim by hitting him with stones.’’

A case of murder and other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON