Five minors surrender after killing youth in Pune
Five minors surrendered after killing a 25-year-old man in Kalepadal hills. The victim made a comment that led to an argument, and the minors hit him with stones and boulders, causing his death. Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.
Five minors surrendered after killing a 25-year-old man in Kalepadal hills, said police officials on Saturday.
According to Wanowrie police officials, the victim, identified as Mahadev Raghunath More, was on his way to a party on Saturday at 1.30 am, and was going towards Kalepadal hills. On the way, while crossing paths with the accused, he made some comment which led to heated arguments. In rage, the five minors hit More with stones and smashed his head with boulders, causing More’s death.
Considering the situation, one minor from the group called the police and informed about the incident. A team of Wanowrie police officials reached the spot and detained all five minors.
Bhausaheb Pathare, senior police inspector at Wanowrie police station said, “The victim asked the accused where they were roaming around during the night. As a result of which, there were heated arguments between them, later accused killed the victim by hitting him with stones.’’
A case of murder and other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.
