Five of a family killed in road accident near Pune
Five members of a family were killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Pune- Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon, officials said.
Police officials said that the accident took place after a container coming from the wrong side rammed into a car, at 1:30 am on Wednesday.
The car was on its way towards Pune while the container was heading towards Ahmednagar in the same lane from the wrong side, officials said.
The deceased include a four-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy. They have been identified as Sanjay Bhausaheb Mhaske (53), Ram Bhausaheb Mhaske (45), Raju Ram Mhaske (7), Harshada Ram Mhaske (4) and Vishal Sanjay Mhaske (16).
Sadhana Ram Mhaske (35), was seriously injured in the accident and admitted to a private hospital for treatment. All these are residents of Avane Budruk village in Ahmednagar district.
Pune superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh said that the accused driver fled from the spot after the accident and search is on to nab him.
“Six members of a family were travelling to Pune in a car. When they reached Karegaon, a container coming from the wrong side, collided with their vehicle. Five of the family were killed, while a woman was injured,” an official of Ranjangaon police station said.
Immediately after the accident Balwant Mandage, senior police inspector at Ranjangoan MIDC police station and his team rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic on the highway.
Ranjangoan MIDC police are investigating the case.
-
At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now to head to new multi-level car park
The Delhi International Airport Limited, the operator at the Indira Gandhi International airport, on Wednesday announced that all private and commercial vehicles that pick passengers from Terminal 3 can now do the same through levels 1 and 2 of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) area. The move is aimed at decongesting Lane 3 and the forecourt area outside the terminal, officials said. After this, applicable parking charges will apply.
-
Gehlot faces criticism from section of Congress leaders over Dalit boy’s death
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has faced criticism from a section of his party leaders over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit student in Jalore apart from opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. The boy died after a teacher allegedly thrashed him for drinking water from a pot meant for upper caste students and teachers. Congress lawmaker Panachand Meghwal sent his resignation to Gehlot on Monday citing rising cases of atrocities against Dalits.
-
Bengaluru crime watch: Gambling ring busted; 13 caught, over ₹1 lakh seized
Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested as many 13 persons in connection with an illegal gambling ring and seized over Rs 1 lakh from them. The incident occurred within the Kodigehalli police station limits. The identities of the accused have not been revealed but CCB officials said the accused were running 'andar bahar' games in the gambling den. Andhar Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards.
-
Karnataka Cong requests officials to remove Savarkar's posters in Udupi
The Congress party in Udupi district requested the police and district administration to remove Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's posters installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations. Their move comes after Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.
-
Bihar: 27 kanwariyas injured after bus hits divider near Purnia
At least 27 kanwariyas were injured, eight of them seriously, when a bus bound to Kishanganj from Deoghar hit the divider on NH-31 near Kajra bridge under Dagarua police station about 15km from Purnia district headquarters on Wednesday morning. Station house officer, Dagarua Ramchandra Mandal claimed the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver. An injured, identified as Ghan Shyam Pandit, said they were returning from Deoghar and were on their way to Chhatarghat in Kishanganj.
