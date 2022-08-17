Five of a family killed in road accident near Pune

Five members of a family were killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Pune- Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon, officials said.

Police officials said that the accident took place after a container coming from the wrong side rammed into a car, at 1:30 am on Wednesday.

The car was on its way towards Pune while the container was heading towards Ahmednagar in the same lane from the wrong side, officials said.

The deceased include a four-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy. They have been identified as Sanjay Bhausaheb Mhaske (53), Ram Bhausaheb Mhaske (45), Raju Ram Mhaske (7), Harshada Ram Mhaske (4) and Vishal Sanjay Mhaske (16).

Sadhana Ram Mhaske (35), was seriously injured in the accident and admitted to a private hospital for treatment. All these are residents of Avane Budruk village in Ahmednagar district.

Pune superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh said that the accused driver fled from the spot after the accident and search is on to nab him.

“Six members of a family were travelling to Pune in a car. When they reached Karegaon, a container coming from the wrong side, collided with their vehicle. Five of the family were killed, while a woman was injured,” an official of Ranjangaon police station said.

Immediately after the accident Balwant Mandage, senior police inspector at Ranjangoan MIDC police station and his team rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic on the highway.

Ranjangoan MIDC police are investigating the case.