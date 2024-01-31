Five-star hotel staffer arrested for uploading obscene video of ex-girlfriend

A 23-year-old man working as a waiter at a five-star hotel in Goa has been arrested by Pune city police for allegedly circulating an obscene video of his friend on social media. The accused, Vinay Maruti Shekapure (23), a resident of Mukhed in Nanded district was arrested by a team of Sahakarnagar police from Goa on Tuesday. Considering the gravity of the situation, police drafted a mail to respective social media platforms requesting to delete the videos. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, last year Shekapure and the victim girl studied in the same Hotel Management college located in Pune. At that time, they were in a relationship but recently the girl decided to move on in her life. Angered by her decision, the accused on 18 January posted her obscene video on various social media platforms.

On the same day, the victim approached Sahakarnagar police station and registered a complaint against the accused. Considering the gravity of the situation, police drafted a mail to respective social media platforms requesting to delete the videos.

Surendra Malale, senior police inspector (SPI) at Sahakarnagar police station said, “After technical analysis, we laid traps at various hotels for at least five days. On Tuesday, the accused was arrested from a five-star hotel in Goa.’’

Malale further said that, during interrogation, the accused confessed that he was angry with the victim due to their break-up and to avenge the girl’s decision, he had posted her obscene video on various social media platforms.

A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.