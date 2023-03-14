Five-year-old boy dies after falling into borewell

PUNE: A five-year-old boy from Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh died after falling into a borewell in Kopardi village of Ahmednagar district, said officials. The deceased Sagar Budha Barela had migrated to Ahmednagar with his family for sugarcane cutting. The deceased Sagar Budha Barela had migrated to Ahmednagar with his family for sugarcane cutting. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials, Barela accidently fell into a 200-foot-deep uncovered borewell while playing at around 4pm on Monday. He got stuck at 20 feet of the borewell. NDRF and district disaster management cell of Ahmednagar managed to rescue the boy on Tuesday morning, but he was declared brought dead by doctor.