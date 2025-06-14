Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flight diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 14, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Passengers aboard IndiGo flight scheduled to operate on Bengaluru–Pune–Chennai route experienced delay after the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather conditions in Pune

Pune: Passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E 441/238, scheduled to operate on the Bengaluru–Pune–Chennai route, experienced a significant delay on Thursday night after the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to adverse weather conditions in Pune. The flight, scheduled to arrive at Pune Airport at 10.05pm and depart for Chennai at 10.45pm on June 12, was rerouted mid-air following deteriorating visibility caused by heavy rainfall and strong winds in the Pune region.

Passengers aboard IndiGo flight scheduled to operate on Bengaluru–Pune–Chennai route experienced delay after the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather conditions in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Passengers aboard IndiGo flight scheduled to operate on Bengaluru–Pune–Chennai route experienced delay after the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather conditions in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The plane eventually landed at Pune Airport at 1.32am on June 13, nearly three and a half hours behind schedule, and departed for Chennai at 3.07am.

Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune Airport, said, “The diversion was made in the interest of passenger safety due to sudden weather changes in Pune.”

News / Cities / Pune / Flight diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On