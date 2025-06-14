Flight diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather

Pune: Passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E 441/238, scheduled to operate on the Bengaluru–Pune–Chennai route, experienced a significant delay on Thursday night after the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to adverse weather conditions in Pune. The flight, scheduled to arrive at Pune Airport at 10.05pm and depart for Chennai at 10.45pm on June 12, was rerouted mid-air following deteriorating visibility caused by heavy rainfall and strong winds in the Pune region. Passengers aboard IndiGo flight scheduled to operate on Bengaluru–Pune–Chennai route experienced delay after the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather conditions in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The plane eventually landed at Pune Airport at 1.32am on June 13, nearly three and a half hours behind schedule, and departed for Chennai at 3.07am.

Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune Airport, said, “The diversion was made in the interest of passenger safety due to sudden weather changes in Pune.”