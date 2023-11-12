close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Flower merchants fret as marigold prices drop further in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2023 06:14 AM IST

Farmers stated the subsequent reduction in prices following Dussehra was primarily due to a glut in production

Within a fortnight, the price of marigold flowers has dropped even more, with blooms selling for 30 a kg a day before Diwali on Saturday. Farmers stated the subsequent reduction in prices following Dussehra was primarily due to a glut in production.

Normally, marigold flowers cost between 60 and 80 per kg. However, the rainfall ended on time this year, and the flower produced a bountiful crop. For Diwali, a large quantity of marigold flowers had arrived in the city, with buyers waiting in queue.

“Since the rates were low, I purchased two kg extra marigold flowers,” said Ashish Deshmukh, a resident of Sahakarnagar.

According to the farmers, the fall in rates had made it difficult for them to even recover the basic costs including transportation.

“This year, I grew marigold with the hopes of getting better rates. However, the drop in pricing has made even recovering the transportation costs difficult’, said Dnyaneshwar Mohite, a farmer from Khed Shivapur.

Earlier during Dussehra, farmers had to throw away excess flowers with rates reaching around 40 per kg.

