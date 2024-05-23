Flyers angry over AC breakdown at Pune airport

With the air-conditioning (AC) system inside the Pune Airport old terminal building not working since the past three days, it has only helped raise the temperature of passengers flying into and out of the airport. Daily, over 30,000 passengers fly out of Pune Airport. These passengers have been complaining about the sorry state of affairs on their social media (X) handles. (FILE PHOTO)

On Wednesday, a furious Meghana Behere shot out at the Airport Authority of India (AAI) administration saying, “No AC at Pune Airport. Over the years, you guys have ignored the passengers and now you want to ‘cook’ them in the May summer!”

Anindya Roy Choudhury, who was waiting to board his flight to Kolkata, said, “Presently at Pune Airport waiting to board Indigo flight number 6E6561 from Pune to Kolkata. The AC system in the entire airport is down. It’s a pathetic state of affairs with hundreds of passengers inside a closed airport without any ventilation. The matter needs urgent attention.”

Harsh Punjabi, who was to fly out of Pune Airport, said, “It’s peak summer and the AC at Pune Airport is not working… It’s high time that the new terminal is started…”

While A Lakshmi, raised a stink on X saying, “Why are the ACs not functional at Pune Airport. Both staff and passengers are suffering. Many people take early morning flights to attend meetings post the flight but they end up looking wrinkled in this heat. This is unacceptable…”

The AC system inside the Pune Airport old terminal building hasn’t been working since the past few days. Daily, over 30,000 passengers fly out of Pune Airport. These passengers have been complaining about the sorry state of affairs on their social media (X) handles. With summer vacations going on, there is a heavy rush of people flying into and out of Pune Airport. Interestingly, one of the flyers posted a photo of a standing fan being plugged inside the Pune Airport old terminal building as a substitute for the AC system by the AAI administration.

When contacted, Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “The 11 KV electricity supply of the Pune Airport old terminal building has been disturbed since the last few days due to which the ‘chiller plant’ of our terminal building has stopped working. We have called for an expert team to repair this system and by this evening, the chiller plant will start. We assure passengers of better services…”