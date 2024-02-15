Follow fire safety norms or face water cut: PMC warns commercial buildings

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a stern warning to commercial complexes, malls, high-rise buildings, private schools, and offices, urging them to conduct a fire safety audit and submit report before March 31. Failure to comply may result in water disconnections as per the directives of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, the officials said. Buildings deemed unsafe from a fire safety perspective may face repercussions such as the suspension of water and electricity supply. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The PMC fire department issued the order on Thursday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Ramesh Gangad, assistant divisional officer, PMC fire department, said, “As mandated by Section 3(1) of the Act, building owners and occupants are obligated to implement necessary fire prevention measures and ensure their ongoing functionality. Additionally, Section 3(3) necessitates obtaining a licence for these measures.

“Owners or occupants of buildings, including educational institutions, commercial complexes, malls, star hotels, and large commercial offices, are reminded of their responsibility to adhere to the fire prevention measures stipulated in Section 3(1). It is imperative to maintain these measures in good working order at all times.

“Furthermore, establishments must submit a certificate (Form-B) from a designated agency to the chief fire officer twice a year, in January and July. Submissions should be made to the Office of the Chief Fire Officer, Central Fire Centre located at Mahatma Phule Peth, New Timber Market.

“Failure to submit the required certificate (Form-B) promptly may lead to accountability in the event of future accidents, as outlined in Section 8(2) and Rule 11(1) of the Act. Buildings deemed unsafe from a fire safety perspective may face repercussions such as the suspension of water and electricity supply.”

The department has appealed that list of licenced agencies can be found on website maharashtrafireservice.gov.in.

Additionally, establishments lacking adequate firefighting systems are urged to promptly install them through licenced agencies and submit the certificates to the fire department within the prescribed timeframe or via email to formbpmcfire@gmail.com.