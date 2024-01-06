Followed the footsteps of his leader and notorious gangster

Pune: Sharad Hiraman Mohol, the notorious gangster who died from bullet wounds on Friday was interested in wrestling and “mardani khel”, an armed martial art form popular in Maharashtra. In April 2023, Sharad’s wife Swati Mohol (R) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the then minister Chandrakant Patil (HT PHOTO)

He hailed from Mutha village in Mulshi area of Pune district and belonged to a poor farmer family.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

During 2002-2003, he met notorious gangster Sandeep Mohol who was involved in land dealings in Mulshi area. Sharad soon became Sandeep’s trusted man and his driver.

The setting up of the Information Technology Park in Hinjewadi in the late 1990s resulted in a surge of housing demand and skyrocketing land prices.

Sandeep was involved in land dealing with builders and landlords and earning decent profits by clearing 7/12 extracts of farmers in the area. He recruited young boys from various wrestling akhadas in his gang.

To gain control over the area spread from Mulshi to Kothrud, gangs run by Kishor Marne and Sandeep Mohol often engaged in a tussle. The Mohol gang killed Anil Marne in 2005 and Sudhir Rasal in 2006. In retaliation, the Marne gang hatched a plan to kill Sandeep, but failed to execute it.

On October 4, 2006, when Sandeep was going in his SUV car, he was intercepted and killed by members of the Marne gang. After the murder of Sandeep, Sharad became the leader of the Mohol gang.

According to senior police officials, by 2005, internal fights started in Marne and Mohol gang. “Greed, jealousy and the idea of leading a gang made followers to revolt against their leaders and form their own gangs,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

On January 11, 2010, Kishor was attacked by Sharad and his gang when he was at Platina Hotel during the interval of watching “Natrang” movie at Nilayam Theatre. He later died of multiple injuries.

In October 2011, Mohol and his gang members allegedly kidnapped sarpanch Shankar Dhindale of village Dasave from Karvenagar for ransom of ₹47 lakh prompting Pune city police to invoke sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA) against him and his close aide Alok Bhalerao.

Sharad and his gang member Bhalerao were the suspects in the murder of Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Qateel Siddiqui that took place at Anda Cell in Yerawada Jail on June 8, 2012. Both were acquitted in the case in 2019.

In 2016, Sharad along with gang members, including Amit Anil Phatak, Deepak Gulab Bhatambrekar, Datta Kisan Gole, Yogesh Bhau Gurav, Hemant Pandurang Dhabhekar, Murtaza Daval Sheikh were found guilty in Kishor Marne murder case and Pune Sessions Court granted them life imprisonment.

His other gang members, including Rohan Chandrakant Dharmadhikari, Sandeep Vishwanath Natekar, Navnath Narayan Phale and Ajay Tukaram Kadu were released in the absence of evidence with regard to their alleged involvement in the crime. Sharad moved the Bombay High Court against the conviction and was granted bail in 2021.

In July 2022, the Pune city police externed gangster Sharad from the district for his involvement in multiple cases registered in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In April 2023, Sharad’s wife Swati Mohol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the then minister Chandrakant Patil, former BJP city president Jagdish Mulik, and former mayor Muralidhar Mohol. It was portrayed that Swati Mohol was a social worker. Swati has appeared in many political and social functions of the BJP along with ministers.

According to those close to family members, Sharad aspired to enter politics through Swati.