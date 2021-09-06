Home / Cities / Pune News / Food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run in Pune
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Food delivery executive killed in hit-and-run in Pune

PUNE: A food delivery associate was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Talegaon area of Pune on Saturday night
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:18 PM IST

PUNE: A food delivery associate was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Talegaon area of Pune on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Vaishnav Babu Jamadar (33), according to the police. Around 8 pm he was riding his motorbike, a Honda Unicorn, to deliver a food order on the road connecting Chakan with Vadgaon.

An unidentified vehicle rammed into Jamadar’s bike in front of Saint Mount church along Talegaon-Chakan road. The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot.

“The vehicle had crushed his head, but his identity was verifiable. We took him to nearby St Mount hospital but he was declared dead before arrival,” said inspector Dnyaneshwar Zol of Talegaon Dabhade police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint was lodged by Ashok Premnath Bhosale (38), Jamadar’s brother-in-law and resident of Market Yard.

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304 (A), and others of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.