Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Footpaths exist on only 800 km road stretch in Pune

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 10, 2024 07:38 AM IST

There is a total of 2,000 kilometres of road network in the city, out of which, 1,200 kilometres of roads have a width of 15 meters, and above which are eligible for making provision of footpaths. In which, around 800 kilometres of roads have footpaths

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been organising ‘Pedestrians’ Day’ every year on December 11, out of the city’s 2,000-kilometer road network, only 800 kilometres have footpaths and most of these are encroached or unsafe for walking, raising concerns over pedestrian infrastructure.

In the ‘Walking survey’ carried out by the PMC in the first quarter of this year, 863 encroachments were found on footpaths along 457.27 kilometers of road stretch. (HT PHOTO)
In the ‘Walking survey’ carried out by the PMC in the first quarter of this year, 863 encroachments were found on footpaths along 457.27 kilometers of road stretch. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Indian Road Congress (IRC), a footpath or sidewalk is a portion of the street reserved only for pedestrians. It is provided on both edges of the street.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner, PMC, said, “There is a total of 2,000 kilometres of road network in the city, out of which, 1,200 kilometres of roads have a width of 15 meters, and above which are eligible for making provision of footpaths. In which, around 800 kilometres of roads have footpaths. Some of the footpaths have encroachments, obstacles of structure which we are trying to remove so that pedestrians can walk freely.”

In the ‘Walking survey’ carried out by the PMC in the first quarter of this year, 863 encroachments were found on footpaths along 457.27 kilometers of road stretch.

Sahebrao Dhandge, superintendent engineer of PMC road department, said, “Under the Urban Street Guidelines and Pedestrian Policy, PMC is developing footpaths, cycle tracks, and other facilities while clearing obstacles like encroachments. We have identified 15 major roads to be developed as model roads in the city and have already started removing encroachments from roadsides and footpaths.”

He added, “As per IRC guidelines, roads wider than 18 meters must have a 1.8-meter-wide footpath on both sides. For even wider roads, the footpath width increases, and additional features like cycle tracks and street furniture are included.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On