Footpaths exist on only 800 km road stretch in Pune

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been organising ‘Pedestrians’ Day’ every year on December 11, out of the city’s 2,000-kilometer road network, only 800 kilometres have footpaths and most of these are encroached or unsafe for walking, raising concerns over pedestrian infrastructure. In the ‘Walking survey’ carried out by the PMC in the first quarter of this year, 863 encroachments were found on footpaths along 457.27 kilometers of road stretch. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Indian Road Congress (IRC), a footpath or sidewalk is a portion of the street reserved only for pedestrians. It is provided on both edges of the street.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner, PMC, said, “There is a total of 2,000 kilometres of road network in the city, out of which, 1,200 kilometres of roads have a width of 15 meters, and above which are eligible for making provision of footpaths. In which, around 800 kilometres of roads have footpaths. Some of the footpaths have encroachments, obstacles of structure which we are trying to remove so that pedestrians can walk freely.”

In the ‘Walking survey’ carried out by the PMC in the first quarter of this year, 863 encroachments were found on footpaths along 457.27 kilometers of road stretch.

Sahebrao Dhandge, superintendent engineer of PMC road department, said, “Under the Urban Street Guidelines and Pedestrian Policy, PMC is developing footpaths, cycle tracks, and other facilities while clearing obstacles like encroachments. We have identified 15 major roads to be developed as model roads in the city and have already started removing encroachments from roadsides and footpaths.”

He added, “As per IRC guidelines, roads wider than 18 meters must have a 1.8-meter-wide footpath on both sides. For even wider roads, the footpath width increases, and additional features like cycle tracks and street furniture are included.”