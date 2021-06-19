Foreign companies operating in India must abide by rules: RS Prasad

Minister of law and justice, electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said, “Foreign companies in India are expected to abide by the rules and regulations of the country and the same is applicable to Indian companies having offices abroad and there should not be any compromise on this.”

Prasad was invited by Symbiosis Colleges to deliver an online lecture on “Criminal justice system reforms- An unfinished agenda.”

Prasad said, “Right to privacy is fundamental right, we live in a digital age wherein this borderless world exposes one to both opportunities and challenges. Right to access the internet as a fundamental is non-negotiable in a democratic framework of India. The right to privacy as a fundamental right, however, innovation cannot be killed under the garb of privacy. Digital inclusion can be achieved through technology which is home grown, low cost and inclusive.”

SB Mujumdar, chancellor, Symbiosis International University, Vidya Yeravadekar, pro-chancellor, Rajani Gupte, vice-chancellor also spoke during the program.