Foreign nationals account for 90% of special-needs adoptions: SARA CEO

Maharashtra recorded a 25% rise in the adoption of children with special needs in 2025-26, emerging as the leading state in the country in this category, officials said at a regional workshop on Thursday. SARA CEO Bhavana Saxena addresses the Western Regional Advisory Workshop of CARA in Pune on Thursday . (HT PHOTO)

As many as 394 children with special needs were adopted in Maharashtra in 2025-26, up from 313 in 2024-25. Officials attributed the increase in part to greater interest among foreign nationals in adopting children with special needs.

The figures were shared at the Western Regional Advisory Workshop of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) in Pune. The workshop was organised jointly by the Maharashtra women and child development department and the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA), Maharashtra, under the guidance of the Union ministry of women and child development.

SARA chief executive officer Bhavana Saxena said sustained, coordinated efforts were needed to expand adoption opportunities for children with special needs.

“About 90% of the adoptions of children with special needs are by foreign nationals. Among them, Italy has the highest number of adoptions, followed by the US and Canada. These countries have better healthcare facilities, comprehensive insurance coverage and stronger support systems for children with special needs. However, our first priority is always Indian prospective adoptive parents, followed by NRIs and OCIs,” Saxena said.

Women and child development commissioner Varsha Ladda said Maharashtra ranked first in the country in adoption.

“The government’s objective is to ensure that orphaned and needy children get a rightful home,” she said.

In a video message, women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure that children with special needs find permanent, loving and supportive families.