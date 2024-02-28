Forest department to conduct water bird census at Ujani dam

Pune: The forest department with the help of Wildlife Research and Conservation Society (WRCS) will conduct its first-ever water bird survey at Ujani Dam on March 3. The survey will document the bird species and help in preparing policies for its protection, said officials. Forest department with the help of Wildlife Research and Conservation Society will conduct its first-ever water bird survey at Ujani Dam on March 3. (HT FILE)

The census will be conducted under the programme “Annual Asian Waterbird Census” under a citizen-science initiative involving enthusiasts from Pune and Solapur.

The Ujani Dam, commissioned in June 1980, benefits 500 km2 (190 square miles) of agricultural land, mainly in Solapur district.

The dam is also famous for its diverse bird life, including migratory. Popular birding site Bhigwan is located on the backwaters of the dam. As per available data, the dam hosts more than 300 species, including ducks, cuckoos, waterfowl.

“The census will help in the conservation of birds, and protection and management of their wetland habitat,” said Asha Bhong, divisional forest officer, publicity and information.

People interested to be part of the census activity can register through a Google Form available at WRCS official website till February 28, she said.